3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons heart stopping win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Winner: Tyler Allgeier
It isn't just the big 3rd down conversion that earns Allgeier a spot on this list. However, let's revisit that play and consider if Robinson were in that spot what the result might be. A hypothetical that cannot be answered but one every objective Atlanta fan knows the answer to.
Bijan Robinson is far more talented and a better receiver. The Falcons have spent a far more valuable pick on the back and Robinson should be the driving force of the run game. All of this is true but it doesn't take away the fact that Allgeier is the more trusted back and the results have been far better.
It doesn't matter what the situation is the back fights for every inch and is going to fall for an extra yard if you manage to bring him down early. Give the Falcons credit for getting Allgeier more involved and realizing what they should have against the Chiefs.
Tyler Allgeier is playing like the starter for this team and the reps should show it until Bijan improves. It might not be a popular move but it is the right one based on the early season results.