3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons heart stopping win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins did a lot of things well in this game but is still not playing at the level expected. A piece of this goes back to Bijan Robinson and Zac Robinson not living up to expectations. However, you still have to be the adult in the room and find a way to get the job done.
Not scoring a single touchdown against the Saints isn't acceptable. The defense has been solid but is dealing with a myriad of injuries and allowed teams to move the ball late. Cousins put the ball in harm's way attempting to get into field goal range and threw one terrible interception early in the game.
Atlanta still cannot complain based on what they have endured over the last three years. Still, you expect better from your veteran quarterback and must have far better production moving forward if Atlanta is going to take control of the NFC South. Surviving New Orleans was based on the defense and Younghoe Koo. Not a quarterback who was supposed to unlock the offense and must be better starting Thursday in a pivotal game against the Bucs. Win and you're in control of the NFC South with a winning record heading to Carolina.