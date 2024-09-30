3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons heart stopping win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Loser: Atlanta's first half defense
Two things can be true the defense created a score and bought the Atlanta Falcons time in this game. However, the first-half play from Atlanta defensively was completely unacceptable. What is it about Taysom Hill that makes this team allergic to tackling?
In key spots when Hill is on the field, you know the Saints are going to put the ball in his hands. This happened more than once in the first half and Hill cashed in with two touchdowns. The same could be said of Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields early on this season.
You know going into the game the threat they present and what they are going to attempt to do. Yet it seems every time this Atlanta Falcons defense cannot tackle running quarterbacks. Hill was injured and left the game with the New Orleans offense exiting alongside him.
If you're going to be a real contender in the NFC you cannot be so completely confused by rushing quarterbacks or utility players like Hill. Atlanta's defense deserves credit for the score and their second half. Still, better teams aren't going to allow you back into the game after this start.