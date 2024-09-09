3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons miserable season debut
By Nick Halden
Loser: A.J. Terrell
The only member of the Atlanta Falcons defense who was a part of the problem on Sunday was corner A.J. Terrell. The corner just cashed in and was given a well-deserved extension to put any questions about his future to rest.
In his season debut, Terrell was embarrassed and owned by Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens. It was an awful day for a player who has earned some grace to have an off day. Still, it was an ugly showing and a big part of the problem.
Winner: Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett and Kirk Cousins both suffered season-ending injuries and had reason to question where they would be this early in the season. Both provided very definite but different answers. Jarrett had a nice sack of Justin Fields in the open field and consistently created issues on the inside.
It appeared the defensive lineman was in mid-season form without any hint of last season's injury. It is just another part of the veteran's legacy and one of the few bright spots for Atlanta. Jarrett is one of the few players Atlanta can highlight and continue to feel great about moving forward. At least one piece of this team can always be relied on.