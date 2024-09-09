3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons miserable season debut
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kaleb McGary
The biggest fear for the Falcons was T.J. Watt wrecking this game or Kirk Cousins not being as healthy as camp indicated. It ended up that both fears were well founded with Cousins looking lost and Watt consistently making plays. A big reason that Watt was so great was the fact McGary was whiffing and allowing Watt to get almost unopposed to Kirk Cousins.
T.J. Watt is an elite player who is going to give the best of players a difficult day of work. However, there is no excuse for just how poorly the Atlanta right tackle played in pass protection. McGary often was a traffic cop shuffling backward and motioning Watt right to Cousins.
The entire Atlanta offensive line deserves a lot of heat for how they played on Sunday but none were close to McGary. The right tackle can't hold up in pass protection and even with help quickly was beaten by the pass rush.
If this is going to be the level of play we see from McGary going forward we will be seeing either Storm Norton or Michael Penix Jr. coming off the bench. Hard to believe things will be getting better on the road in Philly.