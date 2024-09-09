3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons miserable season debut
By Nick Halden
Winner: Ray-Ray McCloud
If Drake London was on the field on Sunday it was hard to tell. The Falcons' primary weapon passing the ball seemed to be McCloud. Whether it was due to how the defense played London or Kirk's comfort level it was an impressive debut for the speedster.
For a player who was only expected to be a factor on special teams, this was a strong debut. The fact he makes this list also points to just how little there was to be excited about in this game and how much the offense struggled.
Loser: Bijan Robinson
The hot story of the offseason with Robinson was the Falcons putting the back into a Christian McCaffrey-type role. This was exactly what it seemed the Falcons were doing on Sunday. The only issue was Robinson didn't look to be in the same conversation as the league's top back.
The yards-per-carry and lack of explosive plays continued even without Arthur Smith to blame. If this continues there is real reason for concern about Atlanta's star back. The talent is obvious but the results have been underwhelming. Tyler Allgeier deserved more of a chance considering Bijan's week one struggles.