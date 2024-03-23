3 Worst contracts on Atlanta Falcons roster heading into 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Taylor Heinicke
There are very few bad contracts currently on Atlanta's roster. After Kaleb McGary, you have to begin to search for players that are a bit overpaid or don't fit Atlanta's system. This speaks to the job that Terry Fontenot has done in free agency.
Fontenot was brought in to clean up a cap mess and the GM is being very careful not to put himself back in that same position. With that said, it is hard to understand why the team has opted to keep Taylor Heinicke. Cutting Taylor would have saved $7-million against the cap. Looking around the league you can add a reliable backup quarterback for $2-3 million this offseason.
That means that cutting Heinicke would save the Falcons right around $4 million in cap space. This is more than enough to help add a player that is going to have an impact. Heinicke is overpaid based on his level of play in the 2023 season and the current backup quarterback market.
Keeping the veteran has to be about what he brings off the field and his relationships. While a cut could still happen it seems that Atlanta has settled on keeping Heinicke as their backup.