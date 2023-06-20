3 Worst rumors of the Atlanta Falcons off-season
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' off-season was easily a top-five in the league when you consider the massive upgrades the team added on defense and the stability added to the offense. If Desmond Ridder is even close to capable this is a playoff team in a weak NFC in the worst division in football.
With a last-place schedule and pressure in year three for Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith it is time to prove this team can win. Hampered by a lack of cap space and poor decisions from the previous regime this is the first season the Falcons have had the benefit of plenty of cap space and the ability to completely build out the roster.
Deion Jones is the last standing cap hit from the bad contracts Fontenot moved off the roster giving the team flexibility they haven't had for much of the last decade.
Considering the last front office did help push the Falcons to a Super Bowl it is important to give them some credit. However, the poor contracts and lack of development, and misses in the draft far outweighed the one incredible season that was fueled by a great offensive coordinator and an MVP run from Matt Ryan.
It was time for a change and thus far Atlanta's current front office has more than delivered despite the consistent rumors and poor suggestions from sports media this off-season.