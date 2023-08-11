30 Days till kickoff: Best player to wear #'s 30-39 for the Atlanta Falcons
Just one month until the Atlanta Falcons take the field to play the Panthers.
Can you believe that we are just one month away from seeing the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season? Obviously, today is their first preseason game so we are just a few hours away from seeing them take the field against the Dolphins.
We will continue to countdown the best player to wear each jersey number. Since we are 30 days away, this will go over each number in the 30s.
The best players to wear each number in the 30s with 30 days until kickoff for the Atlanta Falcons
These ten numbers will improve on the last set of numbers ten days ago. There is a string of great running backs for the Atlanta Falcons here but it starts off a little rough. Without further ado, here are the best players to wear numbers 30-39.
#39: Steven Jackson, RB (2013-2014)
Steven Jackson was a perennial 1,000-yard rusher for the St. Louis Rams. He was traded to the Atlanta Falcons and the Rams were clearly seeing his decline. Jackson did not live up to his billing but he still had 550 and 700 rushing yards and rushed for six touchdowns in each of those two seasons.
#38: Rick Byas, CB (1974-1980)
Rick Byas stuck with the Atlanta Falcons for seven seasons as a smaller cornerback. He played in 102 games and only started 44 games, technically. On limited opportunities, Byas was able to put together some nice returns on special teams.
#37: Ricardo Allen, S (2015-2020)
Ricardo Allen is given the advantage over Kenny Johnson because of his consistency and leadership. Allen also fought to get a starting role for Dan Quinn's defense. He played 77 games for the Falcons and had 11 interceptions and 340 tackles. Currently, he is an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins.
#36: Ken Reaves, CB (1966-1973)
The 6'3" Ken Reaves was an excellent cornerback who played on the inaugural Atlanta Falcons team. He didn't start a game as a rookie but he would go on to start all but one game over the next seven seasons. He had 29 interceptions in 112 games with Atlanta and 439 return yards off of those picks.
#35: Mike Pritchard, WR (1991-1993)
Mike Pritchard was not the Falcons' number-one receiver through his three seasons. Instead, he was a solid complement to Andre Rison. He had over 2,000 receiving yards while in Atlanta.
#34: Ray Buchanon, CB (1997-2003)
Ray Buchanon was a darn good player for the Atlanta Falcons. After coming over from Indianapolis, Buchanon played in 107 games and recorded 30 interceptions and 421 tackles. His seven-interception campaign in 1998 earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.
#33: Michael Turner, RB (2008-2012)
Michael "The Burner" Turner will be a very recognizable name for many. He was totally dominant during his time with the Falcons. He scored double-digit touchdowns in every season with Atlanta, had a 1,699 rushing yard season in 2008, and two other seasons with over 1,300 rushing yards.
#32: Jamal Anderson, RB (1994-2001)
Jamal Anderson, the former seventh-round pick, had a stellar career with the Falcons. He rushed for over 1,000 yards four different times and his 1998 season was one of the best performances in Falcons history and helped the team to their first Super Bowl with 2,165 total yards and 16 total touchdowns. He is also the creator of the 'Dirty Bird.'
#31: William Andrews, RB (1979-1986)
Yet another great running back on this list. William Andrews is a franchise legend as he carried the Falcons during the early 80s. He made four-straight Pro Bowls and had two seasons where he had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.
#30: Mike Rozier, RB (1990-1991)
This running back had a different story with the Atlanta Falcons. Mike Rozier only played in 24 games with the Falcons and carried the ball 249 times for 1,036 yards and three touchdowns. He was a former Pro Bowler with the Oilers but did not have the same success in Atlanta.
