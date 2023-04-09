4 Atlanta Falcons 2023 opponents who got worse this off-season
Of the many reasons to believe in the Atlanta Falcons this season is a last-place schedule that will promise Atlanta consistently easy matchups. Even if the roster wasn't majorly upgraded there is reason to believe last year's team could win double-digit games with the teams they have ahead of them in the 2023 season.
Of the teams on the current schedule, only the Jaguars and Vikings are clear playoff contenders and both are far from unbeatable. Sure you have wild cards such as the Lions and Jets who could prove to be great teams but there isn't one playoff favorite on Atlanta's schedule.
Looking within the division the season becomes even more exciting with only the Carolina Panthers having an argument as a division threat. This is only if they make the perfect choice with the first overall pick and their rookie quarterback finds instant success. Of all the teams in the division, Atlanta is the one with the fewest question marks.
Fontenot has done a great job completing the roster while other teams in the division begin a tear-down. Even if some of the teams won't admit it to themselves.