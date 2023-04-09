4 Atlanta Falcons 2023 opponents who got worse this off-season
1. New Orleans Saints
Don't be fooled by the off-season buzz around the Saints simply because the team added to the quarterback position. This is a seven-win team that downgraded the roster and pushed themselves even further toward needing a rebuild.
The defensive line took the biggest hit with the team losing the majority of its contributors. Something that many off-season discussions seem to be ignoring. The Saints are a team with a bad head coach and an average quarterback putting off a rebuild they should have committed to when Drew Brees walked away.
The Saints are in for a rough season and a sweep from the Falcons is completely on the table. A chance for the Falcons to begin to exact a bit of revenge for the Sean Payton and Drew Brees seasons when far too often this New Orleans team got the better of Matt Ryan and the Falcons.
What is being missed about the Saints is the same point many are missing about the Falcons. These are two teams going in opposite directions when it comes to the trenches. As boring as it might be to discuss offensive and defensive lines they are who win football games and the Saints went in the wrong direction further opening the door for the Falcons in 2023.