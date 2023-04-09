4 Atlanta Falcons 2023 opponents who got worse this off-season
2. Tampa Bay Bucs
The Bucs going from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield (who failed in Carolina in 2022) is quite the downgrade. Add in a long list of lost free agents and the Bucs are going to take a step back clearly no longer the playoff contender they have been over the past three seasons.
The only possible upside for this team is perhaps playing a bit more freely with the loss of expectations from losing Tom Brady and a myriad of impact players. However, even if this team is surprisingly competitive they lack the pieces to consistently win. Atlanta should sweep Tampa in the 2023 season a team that has gone 5-1 against Atlanta in the last three seasons with the only victory coming when Tampa sat their starters in the second half.
Tampa still has Chris Godwin and Mike Evans but both players should be expected to take a step back with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask now as their options at quarterback. This team is making the right decision rebuilding the season after Brady left not attempting to find a bandaid at quarterback and holding the window open just a bit longer. A mistake they have watched New Orleans make over the past three seasons.