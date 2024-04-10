4 Atlanta Falcons additions in danger of being underrated this offseason
By Nick Halden
3. Rondale Moore
Yes, Rondale Moore is a WR3 and not a player to be overly excited about. However, he is still being a bit overlooked when it comes to potential impact. It is easy to forget that WR3 used to play a big role in Atlanta's offense. It wasn't simply a position that spent time on the field to block or to drop errant passes.
Rondale Moore follows a common theme a speedy player who was a part of a struggling offense. In Zac Robinson's system with shields in front of him, Moore could thrive as the forgotten man. The fact that Terry Fontenot added Moore for only Desmond Ridder makes the move even more impressive.
4. Avery Williams
Another Atlanta Falcon who spent the season on the IR. Avery Williams showed promise as a returner and a change of pace back. He fits exactly the type of player that Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris seem to value on offense.
Add in the kick-off changes and his value is far more to this team than it was a few weeks ago. Williams has a chance to play a huge role and surprise a lot of fans this season.