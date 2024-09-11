4 Atlanta Falcons already on the hot seat entering Week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Kaleb McGary
Let's be fair to McGary here pointing out that there aren't many right tackles in this league that have any prayer of slowing down T.J. Watt. Watt is a well-established game wrecker who can make very capable pass protectors look silly. A large portion of the blame belongs on the coaching staff as well knowing McGary's limitations and not having a plan in place that would help slow down Watt.
With that said, Kaleb McGary is going to get someone hurt if he doesn't improve or the Falcons don't make a move. Whether it is Kirk's health or confidence it isn't going to be helped by the right tackle consistenly dumping pressure into the quarterback's lap.
Just how little resistance McGary offered in week one was surprising. For a player who was already on the hot seat moving into the season, things have only grown warmer. Storm Norton was above average in a very small sample size last season and could soon find his way into the starting lineup.
This isn't Arthur Smith's offense that is going to cover up McGary's struggles with a run game and mobile quarterbacks. Cousins was a limited rusher prior to tearing his Achilles, now he is even more statuesque.