4 Atlanta Falcons already on the hot seat entering Week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Despite the impressive payday it is still easy to feel bad for the veteran quarterback in an ugly debut. One of two things here that both reflect poorly on Atlanta and make you feel for Cousins. The first is that Kirk is still not healthy and has no business being in Atlanta's lineup. This was what it looked like on the field on Sunday with the quarterback having zero comfort in the pocket and staying in pistol formation.
The second is that Cousins asked to play in the preseason and needed those reps to knock off rust and gain confidence. No matter what the real answer is here it reflects poorly on Atlanta's decision-makers and buys Cousins a bit of grace.
Some fans are already calling for Penix and it is hard to blame them for what Cousins just put on tape. Now the veteran quarterback is going to be looking to gain confidence on the road in Philly and back home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
A tall order for a quarterback attempting to learn a new offense, gel with new weapons, and get back to where he was prior to last year's injury.