4 Atlanta Falcons already on the hot seat entering Week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Raheem Morris
The preseason decisions and what showed up on Sunday have already been well covered. There isn't any reason to revisit and attempt to decipher why the head coach continues to defend the team's health over having them ready to play in week one.
Veteran head coach Mike Tomlin and play caller Arthur Smith outcoached Morris in his Atlanta debut and it wasn't close. While there is a level of job stability for the new head coach the frustration after three years of Arthur Smith is going to be quick and decisive after an offseason of hope.
Aside from not having his team ready to play the biggest issues were a lack of adjustments. You see where Cousins is struggling and are unable to change your protection and attempt to use Pitts to chip Watt. On defense you see Terrell getting owned by George Pickens and do nothing to slow the one part of the Pittsburgh offense that is working.
It is a game of adjustments and on Sunday Mike Tomlin did just enough to win while Morris appeared to be a rookie head coach over his head. Atlanta came into the year with playoff expectations and rejected a legendary head coach in favor of Morris. If the results don't follow Atlanta could consider making changes.