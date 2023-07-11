4 Atlanta Falcons dealing with high expectations in 2023 season
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts has received a lot of heat this off-season for failing to live up to expectations after a great rookie year. It seems much of this criticism is from a lack of fantasy football points or simply from glancing at the box score not actually watching the games.
Pitts was often used as a blocker or Marcus Mariota was waiting for the coverage to catch up to overthrow his target. Kyle wasn't perfect in his second season but the regression in the stat line doesn't match up with the actual level of play.
Given an off-season to get fully healthy and a quarterback that can hopefully deliver a consistent ball, Kyle's numbers should be expected to take a leap in the right direction. However, there is a level of pressure on the tight end when you consider that this is year three of his rookie contract and Pitts will be expected to be either the primary option or a close second to Drake London in the passing attack.