4 Atlanta Falcons facing a fight for new deals in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Lorenzo Carter
Why do the Falcons have so much belief in Lorenzo Carter? Carter appeared to be an easy cut going into the offseason and now is considered a starter as we near camp. Atlanta's inaction at the edge position has Carter and Arnold Ebiketie both with arguably undeserved opportunities.
Carter's ability as a run defender and setting the edge should be appreciated. However, these aren't the ideal traits in today's league for a starting pass rusher. Yes, they are fundamentals but for Atlanta, the lack of another star pass rusher makes them less valuable.
The best season of Carter's career was in 2021 when the former Bulldog finished with 5.0 sacks. In the two seasons since with Atlanta, Carter has 7.0 sacks. Those aren't numbers you want to see from your starting edge rusher in two combined seasons.
With that said, one great hot stretch from Carter can change all of this and result in cashing in at the end of the season. The snaps are going to be there for Carter to earn a new deal either in Atlanta or a new landing spot.