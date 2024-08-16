4 Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching closely in preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
2. John Paddock
While this isn't a name many Atlanta Falcons fans might recognize it is a potentially important one. The Falcons wasted no time parting ways with Rourke after the ugly display in Miami. Throws from both Rourke and veteran Taylor Heinicke were wild and hard to watch.
Neither quarterback looked anything close to capable despite the seeming relaxed nature of the preseason. Paddock is an undrafted free agent Atlanta has re-signed and will give him a chance to win the emergency quarterback role.
Paddock doesn't have to light the world on fire this week but simply prove himself capable. If he can give his receivers a chance and avoid turnovers there isn't any reason to think the franchise will look elsewhere. They don't need any more quarterback headlines and have Cousins and Penix both locked into their roles.
The emergency quarterback is likely to be someone who won't catch headlines and is viewed as a development project. Paddock fits this description and simply needs to go out and play at a capable level to lock in the role. It is hard to believe the former Illinois quarterback could be any worse than the options Atlanta brought in relief against Miami.