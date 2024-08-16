4 Atlanta Falcons fans should be watching closely in preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
4. Storm Norton
If the second week of preseason follows the script of the first we are unlikely to see many starters. Those that do make the field are unlikely to stay in the rotation for long. The offensive line isn't normally on a list of players fans are most excited to see. However, Norton should be a name fans are paying close attention to this week.
Norton's time with Atlanta last season was notable and gave the team a solid level of production when McGary was forced out of the lineup. With concerns about Jake Matthews aging and Kaleb McGary protecting an aging quarterback tackle depth is extremely important.
While the preseason isn't a great barometer for what tackles will face in the regular season it does give an idea of where each player might be. For Norton, the Falcons need further examples of holding up pass protection and reasons to believe he can step in if McGary isn't getting the job done.
Watching the tackles in preseason might not be the most exciting part of the game. Still, it is a key piece that shouldn't be overlooked and one Atlanta should be watching very closely with possible depth upgrades still on the free agent market.