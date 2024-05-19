4 Atlanta Falcons games that will be given the most attention in 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons
Wherever the Kansas City Chiefs go Taylor Swift and headlines are likely to follow. This works in favor of the league and in this case, the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has a chance to host a prime-time game that will have the best quarterback in football against a young playoff hopeful. Add in the possible presence of a superstar that far transcends the popularity of the league and this game will garner plenty of headlines.
This is a great time to once again point out that much of the hate fans have directed at the Chiefs and Taylor Swift continues to be misguided. It is the league that is making the decisions of who belongs in prime-time games and who they show in the stands.
The league is a business and they understand that both Swift and the Chiefs are great for the bottom line. Atlanta will play into this as the Chiefs defend their second straight Super Bowl win and look to continue a dynasty they hope will rival Brady's greatness.
Can Kirk Cousins and a young Atlanta Falcons offense compete on the same field with one of the best teams of the last decade? We will be given the answer to that question early in the season.