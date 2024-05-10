4 Atlanta Falcons in a far better situations heading into 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Darnell Mooney
With all of the attention on Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson the move to sign Mooney is going overlooked. If there is another player in the league that can understand the frustrations of London and Pitts it is Darnell Mooney. Mooney is an immensely talented player who played in a bad offense with a passer who couldn't read the field consistently.
Even when Fields did manage to make the right reads it was star receiver D.J. Moore that started to demand the targets. Mooney is open far more than his numbers show and is going to have a chance to thrive in Atlanta as the forgotten man.
With Atlanta's younger weapons demanding attention Mooney is going to be a consistent target for Kirk Cousins. Mooney brings much-needed speed to Atlanta's offense as well and gives them the chance to find big plays.
Drake London and Kyle Pitts are both capable of big plays but neither have the speed to put pressure on the defense like Mooney will. Kirk Cousins has shown a tendency as well in his career to thrive with smaller speedy options. Mooney is going to surprise a lot of people in 2024.