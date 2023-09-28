4 Atlanta Falcons moves to quickly help Desmond Ridder improve
By Nick Halden
1. Hire someone to help bring this passing game to life
If you remember Desmond Ridder's first game it was a shock to the system after watching Marcus Mariota for the majority of the season. Arthur Smith called early deep shots and difficult throws we hadn't seen the team attempt all season long.
It was a clear mistake for Smith who had a young quarterback against a tough defense that needed a chance to string some positive plays together. The screen game that Atlanta called in week one of this season would have been a great first game to get Desmond rolling.
The point here is that while Arthur Smith has been a great coach on a number of levels the way he designs and calls the passing game is concerning. We know the coach is capable of better considering his history but in Atlanta, the pass game has been underwhelming t,o say the least.
Bring in a fresh perspective and let Smith continue to call the plays but with a new voice in the room helping with play design. For the defense to do anything but play the run they have to fear your passing game and right now Smith isn't helping Ridder or the team's receivers.