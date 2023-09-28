4 Atlanta Falcons moves to quickly help Desmond Ridder improve
By Nick Halden
2. If the pass protection doesn't improve shuffle the offensive line
Don't be fooled by the 2-1 start if the Falcons can't quickly fix their issues in pass protection this team is only winning a handful of games this season. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier aren't going to be much of a threat if the opposing team knows all they have to do is pack the line and stop the run or the offensive line will fold before Desmond Ridder can make them pay.
If you're Arthur Smith you cannot worry about the contracts handed out you simply have to do everything possible to make this pass protection close to capable. If this week in London isn't a vast improvement you must consider benching Kaleb McGary and giving someone else a chance.
Yes, you just extended the right tackle but that shouldn't matter if we buy into what Fontenot and Smith have preached. It isn't about paycheck but your level of play and unless something changes this week the Falcons need to start making adjustments and do all they can to give Ridder more of a chance behind this offensive line. Atlanta's run block remains solid but will begin to struggle as well if teams realize they are completely unable to protect Ridder.