4 Atlanta Falcons moves to quickly help Desmond Ridder improve
By Nick Halden
3. Let Ridder use his legs more often
It isn't a coincidence that Ridder's best game this season was also the game he used his legs the most. When the Atlanta Falcons were down double digits to the Packers this offense opened up and a lot of it was because Desmond started moving far more taking what the defense gave him or scrambling to open up the pass game.
Desmond had only 39 rushing yards but added in a rushing touchdown and clearly was a more comfortable and confident quarterback because of it. Why Arthur Smith isn't putting his quarterback on the move more often remains a mystery.
Both in game one and game three Ridder was left in the pocket far too often not taking advantage of a defense that had zero concern about Desmond as a passer or a runner. Arthur Smith needs to find ways to help Desmond settle in and the obvious answer is putting him on the move far more often and giving this offense another wrinkle that clearly helped the team in a comeback against the Packers and will breathe more life into the passing game.