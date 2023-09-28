4 Atlanta Falcons moves to quickly help Desmond Ridder improve
By Nick Halden
4. Change the offensive tempo and strategy
Watching back the first three games one of the things that Ridder did well was when the offense needed to get down the field in a hurry. Removing time for Desmond to overthink seemed to help the young quarterback with the offense getting in a rhythm and moving the ball quickly down the field.
That isn't Arthur Smith's offense this is a team that wants to control the clock and bully their way down the field. However, with a young quarterback, you do what works and there is zero reason that the Falcons cannot mix in a high-tempo offensive drive to help Ridder settle in.
Another part of this is mixing up the routes that your receivers are running. Put Scotty Miller or Josh Ali on the field on occasion and spread out your offense giving the defense a different look. Kyle Pitts is an incredible athlete have him run a simple slant or curl route and see what he can create.
This isn't as difficult as the Falcons have made it over the first three weeks of the season. Look at what has worked for your quarterback and more importantly what hasn't and change a strategy that isn't getting the job done.