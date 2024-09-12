4 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to be benched after week 1 embarrassment
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
If Kirk Cousins is healthy and confident there is no question he is Atlanta's starting quarterback. The problem for the Falcons is against the Steelers Cousins looked like an aging quarterback who isn't fully healthy. Whether it was planting on his right leg or his movement in the pocket there are either major rust and confidence issues or the veteran isn't as healthy as the Falcons have indicated.
Despite all the protests from the Falcons that Cousins is healthy, something isn't right. This isn't the quarterback who was playing at a borderline MVP level prior to last season's injury. If Cousins isn't healthy you owe it to the quarterback and fanbase to allow him to sit back and give yourself a better chance.
With that said, there isn't a chance the Falcons are putting Penix into the starting lineup. Whether it is due to Kirk's contract or the fear the rookie isn't ready there are a myriad of reasons the Falcons aren't making this move.
Perhaps it is simply a lack of confidence and rust, issues Cousins can play his way out of. No matter what the excuse is the week one debut was far too ugly not to earn a spot on this list.