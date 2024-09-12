4 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to be benched after week 1 embarrassment
By Nick Halden
2. Kaleb McGary
The Atlanta Falcons right tackle shouldn't be benched on last week's struggles alone. There are elite tackles in this league you cannot contain or slow down T.J. Watt. The Steelers defender is arguably the greatest impact player in the league on that side of the ball.
Slowing down Watt is impossible and any expectations for a below-average pass protector in McGary are unfair. What earns the right tackle a spot on this list is the fact we are now over a season since the contract extension and he appears to have no interest in consistently protecting his quarterback.
Whether it has been Cousins, Ridder, or Heinicke dating back to last season McGary often looks lost on the field. Simply shuffling backward and directing far fewer pass rushers than T.J. Watt around him and directly into the quarterback's lap.
You cannot have this level of play guarding an aging quarterback or on the blindside of Michael Penix Jr. The recent addition at the tackle position suggests that Atlanta understands this and is looking to add emergency depth. It wouldn't be at all surprising to see Atlanta bench McGary early in the season.