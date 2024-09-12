4 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to be benched after week 1 embarrassment
By Nick Halden
3. Ross Dwelley
As harsh as it might seem the margin for error for a third tight end is extremely slim. The mistake that Dwelley made last Sunday cannot be overlooked resulting in an Atlanta turnover. It wouldn't be out of bounds for the Falcons to simply cut Dwelley and either give FitzPatrick a chance or look to bring in another veteran option in free agency.
There are a lot of mistakes that can be pointed to as reasons the Falcons showed up so poorly on Sunday. However, contracts decide what mistakes teams can make the Falcons obviously cannot consider moving off Kirk Cousins or wouldn't part ways with a star corner who had an awful day.
For Dwelley, this doesn't apply and when your mistake results in a potentially game-changing turnover it cannot be overlooked. The one defense the tight end does have is that the veteran quarterback got into the play far too late.
Cousins was forced to snap the ball and cancel the motion, holding out his hand to signal this. The tight end never looked up and ran right into the ball knocking it into the arms of T.J. Watt. A play that reflected poorly on the tight end and quarterback.