4 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to be benched after week 1 embarrassment
By Nick Halden
4. Bijan Robinson
Much is the case with Kirk Cousins, the Falcons are never going to consider making this move. Robinson was the team's best weapon on Sunday and is who they are attempting to build the offense around. With that said, Tyler Allgeier is still the more accomplished player rushing for 1,000-yards in his rookie season with far less talent around him.
That was in an Arthur Smith -led offense that featured Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterbacks. This isn't arguing Bijan Robinson isn't the more talented player or won't prove to have a higher impact long-term.
Rather, that is we are simply going off performance and consistency it would be Allgeier in the starting lineup with Bijan sharing carries. If the Falcons are going to feature Robinson this heavily the back has to mix in explosive plays.
Getting 3.8-yards per carry isn't going to get it done for a back who was the focus of the offense. If this offense is going to be great it is because of the star running back. A star who is yet to put up the eye-popping numbers expected of a player at his position taken inside the top-ten.