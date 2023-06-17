4 Atlanta Falcons playing for a contract in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Cordarrelle Patterson
This is Patterson's final year on a two-year team-friendly contract Patterson signed at the end of the 2021 season with Atlanta. Obviously, as a fan favorite Patterson would be a great veteran option to return and should be extended for at least another season considering Atlanta's cap space.
Whether or not the Falcons opt to bring the veteran back with Allgeier and Robinson in the backfield, however, could hinge entirely on how productive Patterson is as a receiver and utility player in the 2023 season.
Even if Patterson were to struggle his ability as a kick-off threat alone and locker room presence should lock up a contract offer from Atlanta and have a myriad of teams interested if the Falcons do choose to move on.
Expectations for Patterson in the 2023 season should be closer to the utility player he was in 2021 often lining up as a receiver and on the field at the same time as Atlanta's other running back options. This isn't to say the Falcons won't have Patterson as a big part of their rushing attack only that it is fair to expect a slight step back with the addition of Bijan Robinson.
With Atlanta having so little depth at receiver Patterson could easily become the second or third option at that position competing with Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller as the secondary option.