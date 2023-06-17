4 Atlanta Falcons playing for a contract in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Mykal Walker
The presence of Foye and Deion Jones clearly slowed Walker's growth with the linebacker rarely taking the field early in his career. Now in year four of his rookie contract and with an expanded role Walker is looking to make a push alongside second-year player Troy Andersen as the primary starters over the middle.
Walker has slight issues finishing plays that need to be cleaned up but clearly has great instincts and has shown impressive growth considering how little playing time he was given early on. If Mykal has a big season it wouldn't be shocking to see the Falcons consider moving on considering the recent history at the position and lack of proven success even if due to lack of snaps played.
Walker will still be under team control but will determine a lot about his next contract and whether or not the Falcons extend the fourth-year defender on how much success he has as a second-year starter.
A position that Atlanta enjoyed stability at for a long time is now the biggest question mark on a re-made defense that is set to take a huge step forward.