4 Atlanta Falcons playing for a contract in the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
3. Jeff Okudah
Due to the trade, the way the contract now works Okudah doesn't have a fifth-year option and is set to become a free agent at the season's end. If there is one player on Atlanta's newly built roster they may be forced to pay it is Jeff Okudah.
Yes, there are obvious issues that caused the Lions to move on, however, the first-round talent is clearly there and Okudah is joining the most talented defense he has been a part of. With Jessie Bates behind him and A.J. Terrell on the opposite side of the field, this defense was built for Okudah to thrive.
His ferocity and ability to finish plays help offset the breaks in coverage that should improve with a better secondary in Atlanta. While the Falcons are going to have to pay a number of key contributors if there is one outside guy they consider extending after a good season it should be Okudah.
The corner clearly fits the system and has a chance to set himself up for a big payday in the 2024 off-season.