4 Atlanta Falcons set for reduced roles in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Richie Grant
The one thing that is certain for the Falcons at the safety position is Jessie Bates starting as Atlanta's prized off-season addition. The strong safety position is still in question with Richie Grant being the obvious starter for a team that has greatly improved its' secondary.
Grant may have the inside track to start but by week one it would be surprising not to see Jaylinn Hawkins as the second option. Hawkins is the more exciting player who should greatly benefit from playing with Bates and a newly built Atlanta secondary.
This is Hawkins' fourth season in the league but only the second that the safety has had a real chance to start at the position. Grant vs. Hawkins will be one of the more interesting competitions to watch throughout camp and the preseason with the winner getting a chance to thrive in a new look Atlanta secondary.
Adding Jessie Bates was a must for Atlanta considering the issues they have had on the back end of the secondary. However, it is going to be a tough choice between Hawkins and Grant one that Hawkins will likely win allowing Grant to accept a lesser role giving the Falcons great depth at the position.