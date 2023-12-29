4 Atlanta Falcons that could be playing their final games with the franchise
By Nick Halden
1. Jeff Okudah
Since the Atlanta Falcons had to turn to rookie Clark Phillips due to injuries we have watched Jeff's snaps go in the wrong direction. Whether the corner isn't fully healthy or simply unable to find his form from earlier in the year this isn't the player Atlanta watched early on opposite A.J. Terrell.
There is enough positive tape here where the Falcons may consider re-signing Okudah at the right price point. Clark Phillips seems to have locked up the starting job, however, the Falcons lack depth at the position and could use another season from Okudah to make sure Phillips can maintain this level of play.
The most likely scenario is that the Falcons let the veteran walk looking for cheaper depth and trusting Phillips to continue to improve. Terrell should be the focus for the Falcons looking to spend what money they have at the position to lock up the star corner. Jeff Okudah has been a great piece for this defense but it wouldn't be the worst decision to move on from the veteran. Terry Fontenot has shown an impressive ability to find value at the position for little compensation and with Terrell needing to be extended that may have to be the case moving forward.