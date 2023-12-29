4 Atlanta Falcons that could be playing their final games with the franchise
By Nick Halden
3. Cordarrelle Patterson
Whether it is age or simply usage the Falcons haven't had the same production from Patterson this season. While the veteran is loved in Atlanta it is very possible he won't return next season. The few targets and carries have been shocking for a player who was often the entire Atlanta offense under Arthur Smith. If something great happened on offense in 2021 or 2022 it was often Patterson who was responsible.
There is also the fact that the new kickoff rules have made it often a ceremonial play. This takes away a lot of Patterson's value as one of the greatest kick returners over the last decade. If Patterson is willing to continue to play a reserve role as he has this season a return makes sense. Smith's usage of Patterson suggests the team is going to move on. But this coaching staff doesn't have a great history of using their best weapons at a high level.
Patterson leaving Atlanta would be a tough decision but there is an argument it could be the right one. It all depends entirely on the contract and whether or not Smith believes that Patterson can still play a contributing role moving forward.