4 Atlanta Falcons that deserved far better from the team in 2023
By Nick Halden
1. Cordarrelle Patterson
Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons made an interesting decision this offseason to put Patterson in a "Joker" role. The idea was that Patterson would get back to being the utility player that he was in his first season with the team. This clearly never worked out with Patterson rarely seeing the field.
To be fair to Smith, Bijan Robinson was the player fans were demanding to see more touches. However, when you are designing plays that give the ball to Van Jefferson, Jonnu Smith, or Scotty Miller there is likely room in your offense for Patterson.
Cordarrelle can be the heartbeat of your offense creating so much energy when he finds a way to make a big play. Patterson deserved a larger role or at least the chance to go play that role for another team. Cordarrelle still made a few big plays for this team but was given so few chances to create either as a receiver or a back. Patterson's role shrinking so much while the Atlanta rushing attack took a step back isn't by chance. Robinson and Allgeier are great pieces, but with your limited quarterback situation, there was room for Patterson to play a far larger role.