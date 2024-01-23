4 Atlanta Falcons that deserved far better from the team in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. Drake London
Give Drake London a capable quarterback and a head coach willing to give him the ball and you have a 1,500-yard season on the way. Drake is yet to crack 1,000-receiving yards in a season. That is coaching malpractice if you know the immense talent that London has as a receiver. This is what happens when you're coached by Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Marcus Mariota are your quarterbacks.
Even with that quarterback situation, your coach should be capable of getting you the ball. London is a great team player and isn't going to show up his quarterback or coach. But if there was ever anyone who deserved to have a sideline meltdown over the past year it is Drake London.
He is an elite weapon and you have a head coach drawing up sweeps to tight ends and plays for Scotty Miller and Van Jefferson. The Atlanta offense should have simply been run the ball and feed Drake London and Kyle Pitts. This has never been the case and the offense has suffered because of it. We are headed into London's third season as a pro perhaps this is the year a capable head coach and quarterback show what the receiver is capable of.