4 Atlanta Falcons that let their team down in ugly road loss
By Nick Halden
2. Kaleb McGary
It isn't fair to point out Kaleb McGary without pointing out that this offensive line struggled across the board. The regression in Atlanta's pass protection has been absolutely alarming from veteran Jake Matthews to star right guard Chris Lindstrom all of Atlanta's offensive linemen have struggled at one point or another.
However, none have been as obvious or ugly as Kaleb McGary has been in pass protection. The fear, when you extended your right guard, was that the improvement in the 2022 season was an outlier. Three games into the season and that fear has only gotten worse for a player that at times has been very close to unplayable.
McGary has to be far more consistent and improve very quickly or the Falcons are going to have a make a very tough decision. Kaleb is still capable in the run game but you wouldn't have been able to tell on Sunday based on Atlanta's run blocking and the lack of chances that were given to Atlanta's backs.
It is hard to play a much uglier game than Atlanta did on Sunday and Kaleb McGary was one of the big reasons and a player that must quickly improve.