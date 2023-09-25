4 Atlanta Falcons that let their team down in ugly road loss
By Nick Halden
3. Desmond Ridder
Yes, the pass protection let Desmond Ridder down on Sunday, however, if you're THE guy and a franchise quarterback you find a way to make at least a couple of plays. The fourth down throw after the Jessie Bates interception was the most obvious example of a quarterback that was shaken and simply missing his spots.
Drake London was open and if Ridder is able to get the ball anywhere close perhaps the entire game flips.
Ridder has to be better and improve far quicker or the team will begin to consider other alternatives. Desmond is going to be given every chance to prove he is a franchise quarterback. But it is winning time for the Falcons and Arthur Smith with the division and schedule perfectly set.
Even with the pass protection in the state that it is in if there are more games like this Atlanta may begin to consider Taylor Heinicke as an option. There are also veteran quarterbacks still on the market in Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Both have struggles of their own but if Ridder doesn't show more growth over his next 3-4 starts Atlanta is going to have to consider all options.