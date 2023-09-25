4 Atlanta Falcons that let their team down in ugly road loss
By Nick Halden
4. Every Atlanta Falcons pass rusher not named Grady Jarrett
This sentiment can be applied to almost every Atlanta Falcons game from the last three seasons. The Atlanta defense is a consistent pass rush away from being an elite unit. Watching the game this team has a very good defense but one that struggles to win rushing the passer despite their size and nice depth at pass rusher.
It seems so often that Jarrett is double-teamed while the rest of the pass rushers are kept away from the quarterback for an eternity. Goff, Jordan Love, and Bryce Young all had a very clean pocket for large portions of their games against Atlanta.
Both Goff and Love put together consecutive scoring drives to take a double-digit lead due to the clean pocket and time to wait for their receivers to come open. Early in this game Ryan Nielsen dialed up blitzes to help create a pass rush but seemed to settle into rushing four and allowing Goff time the rest of the way.
The Atlanta defense is greatly improved but the lack of a pass rush continues to be the biggest issue for that side of the ball. One could argue that a simple and obvious adjustment is starting Arnold Ebiketie in week four and bringing more consistent blitzes against Trevor Lawrence.