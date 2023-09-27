4 Atlanta Falcons that must improve to upset Jaguars in London
By Nick Halden
1. Arthur Smith
There is plenty of blame to go around as to why the Atlanta Falcons looked as bad as they did last Sunday against the Lions. However, it is fair to put a healthy share of that blame squarely on the shoulders of Atlanta's head coach.
Not giving your star running back a carry until the first quarter was almost over and relying on a pass-heavy attack with an unreliable quarterback and a struggling offensive line was a very poor decision. Atlanta only went back to the run when the game was already falling out of hand. Smith has decided to base at least the early part of this season on Desmond Ridder.
The young quarterback clearly is limited early and struggling to settle in. As a head coach, it is your job to find a way to establish the run and settle down your quarterback far earlier in this game. Smith is up against it again this week against a motivated Jaguars team that on paper has an argument as the best team the Falcons will face in the 2023 season. Look for Smith to call a far better game and set the tone with the run in week four.