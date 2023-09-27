4 Atlanta Falcons that must improve to upset Jaguars in London
By Nick Halden
4. Desmond Ridder
Yes, Atlanta's pass blocking has been a complete mess and made it difficult to evaluate Desmond Ridder. Despite this, there have been chances for Desmond to make plays and the quarterback has simply missed. Throwing out week one and focusing simply on the last two weeks there have been a myriad of misses and mistakes that are not promising for Desmond moving forward.
In the game against the Packers the mistakes were covered up by two late impressive drives that ended with an Atlanta victory. Week three didn't have the same ending but featured the same mistakes that Ridder should be avoiding at this point in his career.
If you have to highlight one play it is easy to bring up a key fourth down after a Jessie Bates interception set up the Atlanta offense. Ridder had Drake London open for a first and enough time in the pocket to let it go. Desmond sailed the throw and set up the Lions for what would be the game-deciding score.
That is a throw the Falcons need Ridder to make if he is going to continue to be the Falcons quarterback. Another week like this one against Jacksonville and the rumblings about a quarterback change will start to grow louder.