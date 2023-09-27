4 Atlanta Falcons that must improve to upset Jaguars in London
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson
To be fair to Bijan the rookie was never truly given a chance to establish himself in this game. However, in the few chances he was given Robinson was underwhelming and struggled to bring the same explosive plays he had the first two weeks of the season. A large portion of this is simply a lack of chances while another is a Lions defense that was focused on playing the run and forcing Ridder to prove he can make them pay.
This is a strategy that defenses are going to use against Atlanta moving forward until Ridder develops into a capable passer or a change is made. Even with the defense taking this approach Arthur Smith still has to force-feed Bijan the football setting up the play action even further.
Robinson is good enough to consistently get 3-4 yards even against a defense that is packing the line expecting the run. Your best offense to start the Jacksonville game is going to be putting the ball in Robinson's hands including bringing back the screen game that Robinson has had success with the first two weeks.
Bijan will be far better in week four with Atlanta's only path to winning this game being an offensive explosion that has to be fueled by the Falcons rookie.