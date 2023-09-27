4 Atlanta Falcons that must improve to upset Jaguars in London
By Nick Halden
4. Kaleb McGary
It looks as if Jalen Mayfield is still out there for the Falcons that the team never put back in their starters after an ugly preseason from the offensive line. What is wrong with McGary and is it fixable at this point in the season? Even before his vast improvement in the 2022 season, Kaleb wasn't this terrible in pass protection.
Everything has regressed badly for the right tackle in the early going whether it is his stance or how quickly he gets off the line and into protection everything looks far worse. Perhaps this is simply an early bump in the road but the Falcons cannot afford to continue to find out if the level of play doesn't improve starting this week.
McGary is a liability for the Falcons in pass protection right now to the point that Ridder is unable to get past his first read before attempting to avoid whoever is crashing the right side of the line. Atlanta's pass protection unit as a whole has struggled but there is reason to believe each player will improve with Kaleb the main concern.
Much like his quarterback if Kaleb doesn't take a huge step forward this week discussions at least have to begin as to whether or not a change is going to be needed.