4 Atlanta Falcons that will prove a lot of people wrong in 2023 season
By Nick Halden
2. Kyle Pitts
The confusion around Kyle Pitts step back in production seems to center around sports betting and fantasy football breakdowns that simply glanced at box scores. Those that did the work and watched Kyle in the 2022 season know the tight end is still an elite weapon who was in a bad situation in how the offense was called and the level of play from the quarterback position.
Pitts didn't get the late surge or production that Drake London enjoyed when Desmond Ridder took over as a starter. Thanks to a dirty hit from the Bears the season was over for Kyle and the second year tight end never was given the chance to play with a capable quarterback.
It is still completely baffling how often Marcus Mariota was able to get the ball just outside of Kyle's massive catch radius. It is an accomplishment in itself when you consider just how often Mariota failed to get the ball to arguably his best receiver.
Aside from the issues at quarterback you also had Pitts blocking far more often due to Atlanta's run game and Mariota's struggles as a passer. With the addition of Jonnu Smith look for Pitts to play more of a receiver role and take a huge leap forward in the 2023 season.