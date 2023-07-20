4 Atlanta Falcons that will prove a lot of people wrong in 2023 season
By Nick Halden
4. Cordarrelle Patterson
This is less about any negativity around Patterson and more about the consistent trade rumors that have been around the veteran since Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson. There seems to be a lack of understanding of Patterson's ability as a receiver and what he means to this offense moving forward.
Yes, the Falcons have two great options in Allgeier and Robinson, however, in Arthur Smith's system you need three solid options and Patterson is that third option while also being an elite kick returner and possibly Atlanta's second or third option at receiver.
It was only a year ago that Patterson put up over 500 receiving yards and was one of Atlanta's top targets. Now with Drake London the only reliable receiver on Atlanta's depth chart there isn't a chance that this team is moving on from the veteran.