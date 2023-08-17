4 Atlanta Falcons the team needs to extend or re-sign
By Nick Halden
Since Terry Fontenot has taken over the Atlanta Falcons front office the team has had zero problems either moving on from former franchise players or getting long-term deals done. Locking up Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett while keeping their cap flexibility was only the start of the next phase of this team's plans.
Throughout free agency, the Falcons were able to add plenty of talent while still spreading out the cap hits that could have limited the team's ability in the future. Atlanta doesn't want to be back in the position they were at the end of the Matt Ryan era overpaying a handful of underachieving players unable to improve a roster that was still set up as if it were 2016.
It was a painful but quick rebuild that now has this team set up not only for success in the future but after two seasons they appear to be a real contender for the NFC South if not the obvious favorite. This front office has continually proven itself throughout the quick rebuild and now must show they can make wise decisions and keep together what should be a contending roster.
Looking ahead at Atlanta's future free agents it is easy to see the players that Fontenot should be focused on locking up into another deal.