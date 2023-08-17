4 Atlanta Falcons the team needs to extend or re-sign
By Nick Halden
1. Cordarrelle Patterson
If this season goes as expected Patterson should be given his third contract from Atlanta and the chance to end his career a Falcon. Clearly giving Atlanta a team-friendly deal after a breakout season Patterson has made it clear at every chance just how much the veteran loves Atlanta and wanted to stay.
Even with the addition of Bijan Robinson Patterson is going to be a huge part of this offense in the 2023 season. Likely returning to his 2021 role and playing at receiver far more often Patterson will go back to being a unique and dangerous weapon he was in Matt Ryan's final season.
Patterson is likely nearing the end of his career but a 2-3 year deal for the veteran isn't out of the question as long as his play at receiver and as a returner matches the past two seasons. Cordarrelle was often Atlanta's lone source of offense in 2021 and has helped make the two years of rebuilding watchable. Now the veteran deserves a chance to stay with the team as they transition from a rebuilding roster to an NFC contender.