4 Atlanta Falcons the team needs to extend or re-sign
By Nick Halden
2. A.J. Terrell
This is an extension that is going to have to get done and the longer that the Falcons wait to pay their star corner the more it is going to cost them. Terrell is an example of one of the few times you need to swallow hard and pay market value or above to lock up one of the best at his position.
A.J. is clearly underrated due to the defenses he has been a part of but Atlanta Falcons fans and those who pay attention know how great and important Terrell is to this secondary. What an extension could look like changes each off-season with deals getting done around the league and driving up Atlanta's price.
It would be a huge mistake not to quickly lock up the corner at the end of this season and have all of Atlanta's building blocks on defense locked up moving into the 2024 season.
A.J. Terrell deserves to be in the conversation of the league's top corners and clearly is undervalued due to the teams he has been a part of. Could that help Atlanta in negotiations and perhaps give the team a more reasonable deal? Regardless of the answer to that question Terrell needs to be extended quickly at season's end.